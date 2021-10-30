Ujjivan Financial Services board okays amalgamation with Ujjivan SFB

-
ALSO READ
Street concerned over Ujjivan SFB's asset quality hit in Q4; stock sinks 3%
Nitin Chugh's exit, provisioning concern to weigh on Ujjivan SFB: Analysts
RBI nod to special committee to oversee operations at Ujjivan SFB
Ujjivan SFB likely to elevate Carol Furtado as interim MD, CEO next week
Shares of AU SFB come under pressure amid top-level resignations
-
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (Ujjivan) on Saturday said its board has approved amalgamation of the company with its subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in order to comply with Sebi's minimum public shareholding norms.
The decision was taken based on the recommendation of the audit committee and committee of independent directors in a meeting held on Saturday, Ujjivan said in a regulatory filing.
As per the scheme of amalgamation, Ujjivan Financial Services (transferor company) will be merged with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (transferee company), and the dissolution is to be without the winding-up of the transferor company.
The amalgamation is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), capital markets regulator Sebi, public shareholders of the companies involved, as well as the NCLT.
Ujjivan is the holding company and promoter of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB).
Ujjivan presently holds 83.32 per cent of the equity shareholding and 100 per cent of preference shareholding of Ujjivan SFB.
As per the minimum shareholding norms, the promoter's minimum initial contribution in the SFB arm should be at least 40 per cent.
If the promoter's initial shareholding in the SFB is in excess of 40 per cent, then it is to be brought down to 40 per cent within a period of five years from the date of commencement of operations of SFB.
"The aforesaid period of five years is expiring on January 31, 2022 for the transferee company (being SFB), and the proposed amalgamation among other business objectives and benefits would enable the transferee company to ensure the aforesaid compliance," Ujjivan said.
Once the scheme comes to effect, Ujjivan SFB would issue and allot to the shareholders of Ujjivan Financial Services 115 equity shares of the bank for every 10 equity shares of Ujjivan.
Ujjivan said the amalgamation would result in formation of a larger and stronger entity having greater capacity for conducting its operations more efficiently and competitively.
It will also lead to better administration and cost reduction, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU