IOC commences doorstep diesel delivery in small quantities

Oil Marketing Company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) along with the Delhi-based start-up Humsafar India has launched a doorstep diesel delivery service for small quantities.
Accordingly, the service offered via a mobile app, Fuel Humsafar, begun doorstep delivery of diesel in 20 litres of 'Safar20' jerry cans in Patiala and new district Malerkotla in the state of Punjab.
The company said that the service is meant for customers seeking diesel in quantities as low as 20 litres.
As per the OMC, the services is available in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa and the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.
The service comes after the company started catering to bulk supply customers through diesel door delivery.
"Earlier, the consumers of diesel had to procure it from retail outlets in barrels which used to cause a lot of spillage and dead mileage in energy procurement. Efficient energy distribution infrastructure was lacking," said Sanya Goel, Founder and Director of Humsafar India.
"Furthermore, we have leveraged technology optimally to create a user friendly app, by the name of Fuel Humsafar, that allows easy ordering and tracking of the invaluable fuel."
The new service is expected to benefit small housing societies, malls, hospitals, banks, construction sites, farmers, mobile towers, education institutes along small industries.
