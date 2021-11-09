Max Financial Services profit declines 41% to Rs 47.65 cr in Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
Realme X7 Max 5G review: Solid package with a bit of something for everyone
Max Financial posts Q4 PAT at Rs 70 crore, revenue at Rs 9,760 crore
Max Life ranks 18th amongst 'India's Best Companies to Work For' in 2021
Realme X7 Max, Smart TV 4K launching today at 12:30 pm: Livestream and more
Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K launched in India: Know price, specs and more
-
Max Financial Services on Tuesday reported an over 41 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 47.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 81.06 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, it was up by 33 per cent from Rs 35.81 crore.
The total income increased to Rs 9,327.37 crore in the July-September period this fiscal, against Rs 7,020.11 crore a year ago, Max Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.
MFSL shares closed at Rs 1,000.60 apiece on BSE, up 0.08 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU