Max Financial Services profit declines 41% to Rs 47.65 cr in Sept quarter

on Tuesday reported an over 41 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 47.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 81.06 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, it was up by 33 per cent from Rs 35.81 crore.

The total income increased to Rs 9,327.37 crore in the July-September period this fiscal, against Rs 7,020.11 crore a year ago, said in a regulatory filing.

MFSL shares closed at Rs 1,000.60 apiece on BSE, up 0.08 per cent from the previous close.

