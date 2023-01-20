Unilever's India unit falls as royalty fee rise overshadows profit beat

-
ALSO READ
Hike in royalty payout to parent could weigh on Hindustan Unilever margins
Hindustan Unilever slips 4% as royalty payout hike raises margin concerns
Coal ministry slashes interest on late payment of royalty and rent
HUL Q3 results: Net profit beats estimates, royalty to parent bumped up
HUL board approves hiking royalty to parent from 2.65% to 3.45% of turnover
-
CHENNAI (Reuters) - Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which sells Dove soap and Close-up toothpaste in India, fell as much as 4.3% on Friday, as a deal to pay its UK parent higher royalty fees took the shine off a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit.
The Indian consumer goods major also said the royalty and central services fees it pays UK-based Unilever, which has a roughly 62% stake in HUL, would increase to 3.45% of turnover over the next three years, from 2.65% currently.
Total quarterly profit for the company climbed nearly 12% to 25.05 billion Indian rupees ($308.38 million) for the December quarter, HUL said in an exchange filing after markets closed on Thursday. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 24.76 billion rupees.
($1 = 81.2300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 10:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU