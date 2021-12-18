Rapid Holdings 2 offloads India Infra Trust's shares worth Rs 173 crore

-
Rapid Holdings 2 Pte Ltd on Friday sold shares of India Infrastructure Trust worth Rs 173 crore on Friday, through an open market transaction.
On the BSE, it sold 1.72 crore units at an average price of Rs 101.
The deal value stood at Rs 173.72 crore.
Through a separate deal, IIFL Wealth Prime Ltd picked 1.48 crore units of the trust at Rs 101 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 149.48 crore.
On the BSE, India Infrastructure Trust shares ended 7.45 per cent higher at Rs 101 apiece on Friday.
