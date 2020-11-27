US-focused disounts make Black Friday sale a white space in India

If you enter the India website over the weekend, it has an orange banner on display saying ‘up to 50 per cent off on international brands’. This sale will go on till Monday on the e-commerce website. Similarly rival has a sale running from November 26-30 with some good deals on mobile phones. Even hospitality websites such as Booking.com are giving discounts of up to 30 per cent on stays until December 31.

Retail chains such as Shoppers Stop are marketing this sale as Black Friyay with up to 50 per cent discount on branded apparel and accessories. While international brands such as Vero Moda and Marks & Spencer have several deals running during the weekend, homegrown brands such as Forest Essentials are also giving out free gifts during

While sale is the biggest shopping carnival in India, sales hold similar significance in the US which mark the beginning of the season. For Indian companies, it has become another event post to keep customers hooked to their websites as the next big sale is rolled out around the year-end during However, post weeks are dull here as most of the shopping budget is spent during and Diwali period in the country.

“This is just another opportunity for people to buy something that they missed out on during the Diwali sale,” says Pinakiranjan Mishra, Partner and National Leader, Consumer Products and Retail, EY India. This sale however has the potential to become a big event in India like the Independence Day sale that was started by the Future Group and later became quite popular. “It is a question of how much hype is created around it,” he says.

Brand experts too say while it is still an alien concept in India, it has the potential to take off in the country. “There is a mismatch here but there are events such as Valentines Day which were a mismatch when they were first started in India but today are a big hit. So if marketers continue to invest behind this event, it can become big,” says brand expert Harish Bijoor.

While at Amazon, over 70,000 Indian exporters on Amazon’s Global Selling program are geared up to showcase millions of made in India products to customers across the world on the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on com, there are limited offers on the India website.

“Most of the big discounts are US-focussed. But since we are now living in a more connected ecommerce world, try to create some buzz with the help of these events,” says Satish Meena, senior forecast analyst at Forrester.