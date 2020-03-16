Valuation of Air India set to take a knock amid coronavirus outbreak

The valuation of Air India may decline significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to hit the revenues and profits of all airlines in the coming months, according to bidders.

Potential bidders for Air India said they were going back to the drawing-board and would submit a bid after taking into account the peer valuations in the stock markets in India and overseas. The impact of the pandemic is showing in the share prices of top airlines worldwide, with the United Airlines and Lufthansa share prices falling by 58 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively, since January ...