Coronavirus scare: IT services firms draw business exigency plans

Multiplexes' revenue may be hit by up to 25% amid coronavirus spread

According to sources, the box office collections of Angr­ezi Medium dropped by 25% on Saturday.

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

The COVID-19 virus outbreak has caught the cou­ntry’s en­tertainment indu­stry off gua­rd with multiplexes shutting down across several states and big releases like Soorya­vanshi getting postponed. Analysts exp­ect the revenues to dip by 20-25 per cent in the March quarter com­­­pared to the previous one.

One of the most awaited releases, Angrezi Medium, which featured the return of ailing actor Irrfan Khan, managed to collect only Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day last Friday. Trade analysts like Taran Adarsh said the film’s business had ...

First Published: Sun, March 15 2020. 23:17 IST

