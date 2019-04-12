Vedanta Resources raises $1 billion through bond issue to repay debt

said on Friday it had raised $1 billion through a issue and would use the proceeds to repay existing debt.

The bonds, sold in two tranches, were issued through Vedanta's subsidiary Finance II plc and it attracted interest from global investors across Europe, and Asia, the company said.

India-listed Vedanta delisted from last year but maintains a legal base in Britain. The decision was seen by some as a prelude to a potentially broader deal with bigger Anglo American Plc.

Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, J P Morgan Securities plc and acted as Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners.