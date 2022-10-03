JUST IN
Vedanta's aluminium output rises 2% to 584,000 tonnes in second qtr of FY23
Marico India business posts low single-digit volume growth in Q2FY23
TCS set to win $2-billion deal from BSNL for 4G services roll-out
Adani Greens forms 3 new subsidiary companies for renewable energy biz
Zee Entertainment may switch off Marathi channel to allay CCI concerns
Google Accelerator to support 20 women-led start-ups in first cohort
Myntra onboards record 1.2 mn new users during its Big Fashion Festival
Indian airlines revamp their in-flight menus amid intense competition
Raghupati Singhania receives PHDCCI lifetime achievement award for 2022
Wipro, Infosys, TechM revoke offer letters given to freshers: Reports
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Marico India business posts low single-digit volume growth in Q2FY23
Business Standard

Vedanta's aluminium output rises 2% to 584,000 tonnes in second qtr of FY23

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said that its aluminium production increased by 2 per cent to 5,84,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal

Topics
Vedanta  | Vedanta aluminium production | aluminium production

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vedanta
Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said that its aluminium production increased by 2 per cent to 5,84,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

The company's aluminium production in the corresponding quarter of FY22 stood at 5,70,000 tonnes, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The mined metal output at Zinc India during the July-September quarter also went up by 3 per cent to 2,55,000 tonnes over 2,48,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous fiscal.

"First half mined metal production at 507,000 tonnes was higher by 8 per cent YoY, on account of increase in ore production, further supported by better grades and improved operational efficiency," the filing said.

The production of finished steel also went up by 11 per cent to 3,25,000 tonnes, from 2,93,000 tonnes in the year-ago quarter.

The total power sale increased to 3,615 million units (MU), compared to 2,905 MU in the second quarter of previous fiscal.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metal company with operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium, and power across India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vedanta

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 21:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.