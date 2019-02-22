Vistara, Japan Airlines to code-share flights from February 28

Tata-SIA joint venture and Friday announced a codeshare pact from February 28, making it the fourth such tie-ups for the

already has similar tie-ups with British Airways, Singapore and its subsidiary and

and the Japanese already have an interline/through check-in partnership and the two had signed an initial agreement in September, 2017 to pursue commercial opportunities together, Vistara said in a statement Friday.

Code-sharing allows to provide seamless connectivity to their passengers through each others' network, while an interline arrangement refers to a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the and with national polls just a couple of months away, an approval is unlikely to come by anytime soon.

Vistara, which is 51 percent owned by the Tatas and the remaining by SIA, currently operates over 800 flights a week to 22 domestic destinations with a fleet of 22 A320s/

Its plan to fly international is reportedly stuck in the files at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses the civil ministry in the national Capital.

As part of the agreement, the Japanese will add its flights code 'JL' to as many as 32 Vistara flights operating across Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, Vistara said.

Vistara is headquartered in the Capital and has its main hub there, while JAL connects with The code share flights will offer convenient connections to and from a daily flight that Airlines already operates to directly from Tokyo's Narita airport, it said.

"We're delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Airlines with this code-share agreement. This partnership helps us offer greater convenience and variety of choice to customers with a comprehensive network," Sanjiv Kapoor, chief strategy and commercial officer,Vistara, said.

"The number of passengers travelling between Japan and has increased over time. By strengthening the partnership with Vistara, we will be able to provide better network access for our mutual customers. And, we look to further cooperate with Vistara to open up additional opportunities for both airlines," said Hideki Oshima, of

A member of the international grouping OneWorld, JAL has a fleet of 233 aircraft operating across 349 airports.