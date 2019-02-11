JUST IN
Vistara, IndiGo announce sale; to sell domestic tickets for Rs 899

The domestic tickets on both the airlines would be available for as low as Rs 899. IndiGo said that the tickets on its international routes would be available for as low as Rs 3,399

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Budget airline IndiGo and full-service carrier Vistara on Monday ana nounced sale on major routes.

On IndiGo, the passengers can book the domestic as well as international tickets anytime between this Monday to Wednesday to get discounted price for the travel period between February 26 to September 28, the airline said.

The sale on Vistara begins Tuesday and the passengers can book tickets till Wednesday to get discounted price for the domestic travel between February 27 and September 18, the airline said.

The domestic tickets on both the airlines would be available for as low as Rs 899. IndiGo said that the tickets on its international routes would be available for as low as Rs 3,399.

Some of the major domestic routes on which both the airlines have announced the sale are Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Chennai and Mumbai-Goa.
