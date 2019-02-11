Vistara, IndiGo announce sale; to sell domestic tickets for Rs 899

and full-service carrier on Monday ana nounced sale on major routes.

On IndiGo, the passengers can book the domestic as well as international tickets anytime between this Monday to Wednesday to get discounted price for the travel period between February 26 to September 28, the said.

The sale on begins Tuesday and the passengers can book tickets till Wednesday to get discounted price for the domestic travel between February 27 and September 18, the said.

The domestic tickets on both the would be available for as low as Rs 899. said that the tickets on its international routes would be available for as low as Rs 3,399.

Some of the major domestic routes on which both the have announced the sale are Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi- and Mumbai-