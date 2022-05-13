Vodafone Idea records top download speed of 5.92 Gbps in Pune 5G trials

-
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) and Ericsson on Friday announced achievement of a technology milestone during the ongoing 5G trials, by demonstrating a peak download speed of 5.92 gigabits per second.
VIL clinched the new speed milestone on a single test device during its 5G trials in Pune (Maharashtra), according to a release.
Earlier, during its 5G trials and use cases' showcase in Pune, VIL had demonstrated speeds of over 4 Gbps.
"The new speed record of 5.92 Gbps has been achieved using the Government allocated 5G spectrum for the trials," the release said.
Elaborating on the achievement, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer of VIL said, Given the growing consumer demand for immersive media and video streaming services, 5G speeds that we have demonstrated will help us prepare for the mobile broadband speeds and greater network capacity requirements of customers, as we ready for '5G for a Better Tomorrow' in India.
