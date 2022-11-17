Walmart Foundation declares $2 mn grant for strengthening 60 women-led FPOs

on Thursday announced a USD 2 million (around Rs 16.32 crore) grant for a project that aims to transform 60 women-led farmer producer organisations (FPOs) into independent institutions over 30 months.

The grant, given to the project 'PROWFIT' to be implemented by an NGO Pradan, will aim to empower nearly 120,000 women to create viable smallholder businesses with a total cumulative annual turnover of USD 32 million, it said.

As part of the project, the FPOs will receive assistance to develop business plans, build necessary systems and processes, and implement governance systems for their ventures.

In addition, they will also be provided technology and financial support through access to service partners and linkages with relevant national or state government programs to avail complementary aid.

For example, under the central government's scheme 'Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs', 29 FPOs from the project will be able to benefit with access to improved technology, credit, better input, and more markets to enhance quality and value realization of their produce, it added.

This is the second project the is supporting after the success of the LEAP (Livelihoods Enhancement through Market Access and Women Empowerment) programme.

LEAP, a two-year project, was supported by USD 1.9 million grant from the . This project impacted the livelihoods of 45,000 smallholder women farmers across Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal



Walmart Foundation, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Julie Gehrki said: Pradan's projects like PROWFIT and LEAP align well with our efforts in India to strengthen FPOs by helping them increase volume, quality and sustainability of production, while building and deepening their connections to markets."



The latest investment in PRADAN will expand reach to even more rural women, while also deepening impact through sustainable yield growth and through unlocking income sources, Gehrki added.

