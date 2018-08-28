Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway takes Rs 25-billion stake in Paytm

Inc has picked up a Rs 25 billion ($356 million) stake in the parent of digital payments firm Paytm, a source said, its first investment in an Indian startup as it forays into the financial payments sector.

The conglomerate run by billionaire confirmed in an email that Berkshire had invested in Buffett was not involved in the transaction, his said in the email, without giving more details.

India's Economic Times had reported on Monday that Berkshire was in talks for a 3-4 per cent stake in a deal valuing at more than $10 billion, citing people familiar with the matter.

The investment is a huge endorsement for that has grown to become India's leading digital payments platform in just eight years of its operation.

For Berkshire, this marks a rare shift in its strategy. Buffet has traditionally invested in from sectors such as consumer, and insurance.

The conglomerate is under pressure to find investments and whittle down a $108.6 billion stockpile of cash.

In May, Buffett had indicated an interest in the financial payments industry at an annual shareholders meeting, saying the sector was a huge deal around the world and that many were working to reinvent the space.

One of Buffett's key investment deputies, Todd Combs, who is seen as a potential at Berkshire, is leading the deal, reported.

It has been a busy year for Combs, who has also been heading Berkshire's efforts to start a joint venture with and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paytm, founded by in 2010, counts China's and its financial services arm Services Group among its investors.

Alibaba and Ant Financial, which runs China's top payment system Alipay, jointly own about 40 per cent of Paytm's parent after an investment in September 2015, has reported.

Japan's also became a shareholder in May 2017, injecting $1.4 billion in Paytm's parent company for a 14.2 per cent stake and some existing shares. That investment would value Paytm at about $7 billion.

One97 Communications and did not respond to requests seeking comment. A for Alibaba referred requests to Paytm.