Welspun Corp associate company bags Rs 689-cr steel pipe order in Saudi

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia is planning the largest buildings ever constructed at $500 bn
Hariom Pipe IPO subscribed 1.9x on Day-2 on heavy retail interest
Welspun Corp profit falls 30% to Rs 263 cr in Q4 due to higher expenses
Saudi Arabia holds ceremonies to mark nearly 300-year-old Founding Day
Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of oil giant Aramco to investment fund
-
Welspun Corp on Thursday said its associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry, has received an order of 324 million Saudi Riyal (around Rs 689 crore) from Saline Water Conversion Corporation in Saudi Arabia.
The order is for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes and will be executed in the ongoing financial year, the company said in a statement.
"Associate company EPIC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been awarded a contract by SWCC for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes. The contract is valued at SAR (Saudi Riyal) 324 million (approximately) including value added tax and the same will be executed in this financial year," it said.
This is in addition to the recent work orders awarded by SWCC of SAR 497 million (around Rs 1,056 crore) in March 2022 and SAR 490 million (around Rs 1,041 crore) in May 2022.
According to the statement, EPIC is Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes.
Welspun Corp, the flagship company of Welspun Group, is a leading welded line pipe manufacturer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU