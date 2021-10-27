Welspun India Q2 consolidated net profit up 7.2% at Rs 201.50 crore

Home textiles major Ltd on Wednesday reported a 7.23 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 201.50 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 187.90 crore in the July-September quarter last financial year, said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations surged 26.04 per cent to Rs 2,487.63 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,973.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Welspun India's total expenses rose 27.56 per cent to Rs 2,218.09 crore against Rs 1,738.85 crore.

Its revenue from home textiles was Rs 2,374.88 crore and Rs 159.62 crore from the Flooring segment.

Shares of Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 144.90 on BSE.

