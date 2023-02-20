Wipro asks freshers to settle for half the salary it initially offered them

In an uncertain global economy and with clients delaying the closure of deals, has asked candidates who were offered a higher salary package to accept projects at half the amount.

In an email to candidates who have successfully completed their training and who were offered an annual package of Rs 6.5 lakh, the company has asked them if they will take up projects with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh.

“Like others in our industry, we continue to assess global economies and customer needs, which factor into our hiring plans. Currently we have project engineers’ roles available for recruitments with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh,” said the email to the candidates, which Business Standard has seen.

The offer was made to all of Wipro’s candidates under the Velocity graduates category in the FY23 batch. The exercise of taking these candidates on boarding for these roles will be initiated from March 2023.

In an email response to Business Standard, said: “In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans. As we work to honour all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build their expertise and acquire new skills — both through the interesting and innovative work that we do, as well as our extensive learning and development programmes.”

The offer to candidates to make this shift is only till February 20. “If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void,” said the email.

This comes in the backdrop of the company letting go of 425 freshers for performing poorly in the assessments after the training period.