JUST IN
Wipro asks freshers to settle for half the salary it initially offered them
Total leasing of office space in Jan jumps 93% across 7 major cities: JLL
Twitter handed pink slips to more people from sales team last week: Report
Diagnostics sector looks to raise prices with new entrants revising rates
Flipkart in talks to acquire Bengaluru-based e-pharma player Pharmallama
Tata Motors to supply 25,000 XPREST electric vehicle units to Uber
Ola Electric plans to build world's largest EV hub in India for Rs 7,610 cr
Vedanta's plan to trim debt hits roadblock as govt opposes Hind Zinc deal
Reliance group's Tony Jesudasan suffers heart attack, passes away at 71
Blackout: Why has the broadcaster-cable operator fracas come to a head?
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Total leasing of office space in Jan jumps 93% across 7 major cities: JLL
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Wipro asks freshers to settle for half the salary it initially offered them

Candidates offered annual salary of Rs 6.5 lakh asked if they will take up projects for Rs 3.5 lakh

Topics
Wipro | world economy

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

In an uncertain global economy and with clients delaying the closure of deals, Wipro has asked candidates who were offered a higher salary package to accept projects at half the amount.

In an email to candidates who have successfully completed their training and who were offered an annual package of Rs 6.5 lakh, the company has asked them if they will take up projects with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh.

“Like others in our industry, we continue to assess global economies and customer needs, which factor into our hiring plans. Currently we have project engineers’ roles available for recruitments with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh,” said the email to the candidates, which Business Standard has seen.

The offer was made to all of Wipro’s candidates under the Velocity graduates category in the FY23 batch. The exercise of taking these candidates on boarding for these roles will be initiated from March 2023.

In an email response to Business Standard, Wipro said: “In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans. As we work to honour all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build their expertise and acquire new skills — both through the interesting and innovative work that we do, as well as our extensive learning and development programmes.”

The offer to candidates to make this shift is only till February 20. “If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void,” said the email.

This comes in the backdrop of the company letting go of 425 freshers for performing poorly in the assessments after the training period.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wipro

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 15:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.