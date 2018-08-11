Wipro consumer arm to offer scholarships to girls in Karnataka, Telangana

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting would offer for to girls from economically weaker families in the three southern state of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the company said on Saturday.

"About 900 girls from the three states will be given 3-year Santoor women's scholarship, with Rs 24,000 for each of them per annum to do under-graduation," said the city-based privately-held company in a statement.

Santoor is the leading brand name of Wipro's toilet soap.

The company initiated the annual programme in 2016 in collaboration with to financially support underprivileged girls for completing under-graduation.

The will be used for tuition fees and expenses incidental to education.

In the last two years, 1,800 young women benefitted from the to become graduates.

"Girls who pass 12th class from a state-run school or college and secure admission in a recognised degree course will quality for the scholarship," said the statement.

Students can apply for the on www. com till September 15 or in state-run colleges across the three states.

"The scholarship is an attempt to empower women to change their life and the world. Enrollment ratio of women pursuing in the country is low and many give up higher study due to lack of financial support," said Wipro Consumer Care Chief Executive Anil Chugh in the statement.

About 60 per cent of the scholarship is earmarked to encourage students to study humanities, liberal arts and sciences.

About 50 per cent of the are reserved for applicants from the backward districts in the three southern states.