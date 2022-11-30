JUST IN
TCS bags Rail Delivery group contract to create UK Rail Data Marketplace
E-marketplaces projected to see enterprise value zoom over 3 times
Online British fashion retailer Boohoo partners with India's Myntra
Reliance Industries seeks shareholder nod to alter MoA for EPC undertaking
Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV following Adani takeover
Airbus developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine for zero emission plain
Alstom, Medha, Siemens in race for Rs 26,000-crore Vande Bharat order
Discoms' dues to gencos down by Rs 24,000 crore on back of loan scheme
Dharmaj Crop IPO subscribed 36 times; promising start for Uniparts
NDTV shares continue to rally for the fifth day, surge nearly 25%
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BPM solutions provider WNS opens second delivery center in Visakhapatnam
Business Standard

Wipro Lighting enters into exclusive partnership with Aura Air

Wipro Lighting has entered into an all-India exclusive partnership with Israel-based public company Aura Air, which makes air purifiers, the company said on Wednesday.

Topics
Wipro | israel | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

Wipro Lighting has entered into an all-India exclusive partnership with Israel-based public company Aura Air, which makes air purifiers, the company said on Wednesday.

The arrangement will provide Wipro Lighting exclusive access to all enterprise offerings of Aura Air for India geography, the company said in a statement.

"In the post-pandemic scenario, the awareness and demand for better indoor air quality has seen an uptick in corporate and business spaces. We intend to provide these services to our existing institutional clients with exclusive access to all enterprise offerings of Aura Air for the Indian geography. We are confident in the technology and expertise Aura will bring to the table," Wipro Lighting, Vice President, and Business Head for Commercial & Institutional Business, Anuj Dhir said.

Through this partnership with Aura Air, Wipro Lighting will be adding the indoor air quality management business to their portfolio.

"Aura Air technology is extremely successful in filtering viruses of all kinds, and this has been validated by NABL accredited laboratories and various studies across India. Through Wipro Lighting, Aura Air will be making its products available to enterprise customers across India to monitor and clean the air they breathe," Aura Air, Global CEO, Aviad Shnaiderman said.

Aura Air entered the Indian market in mid-2021, and claims to have witnessed positive traction in the indoor air quality improvement space in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wipro

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 23:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.