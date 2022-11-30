Wipro Lighting enters into exclusive partnership with Aura Air

Lighting has entered into an all-India exclusive partnership with Israel-based public company Aura Air, which makes air purifiers, the company said on Wednesday.

The arrangement will provide Lighting exclusive access to all enterprise offerings of Aura Air for India geography, the company said in a statement.

"In the post-pandemic scenario, the awareness and demand for better indoor air quality has seen an uptick in corporate and business spaces. We intend to provide these services to our existing institutional clients with exclusive access to all enterprise offerings of Aura Air for the Indian geography. We are confident in the technology and expertise Aura will bring to the table," Lighting, Vice President, and Business Head for Commercial & Institutional Business, Anuj Dhir said.

Through this partnership with Aura Air, Wipro Lighting will be adding the indoor air quality management business to their portfolio.

"Aura Air technology is extremely successful in filtering viruses of all kinds, and this has been validated by NABL accredited laboratories and various studies across India. Through Wipro Lighting, Aura Air will be making its products available to enterprise customers across India to monitor and clean the air they breathe," Aura Air, Global CEO, Aviad Shnaiderman said.

Aura Air entered the Indian market in mid-2021, and claims to have witnessed positive traction in the indoor air quality improvement space in India.

