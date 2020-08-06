JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

BASF India Q1 net loss widens to Rs 29.15 cr, revenue up at Rs 1,769.7 cr
Business Standard

Wipro partners Intel to enable remote IT support, provide enhanced security

Wipro integrated the Intel vPro platform into LIVE Workspace, a suite of digital workplace services to provide remote manageability of devices, a statement said

Topics
Wipro | Intel Corp | security software

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

wipro
This extends to users at home or in the office and provides enhanced protection and security against firmware-level attacks

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has partnered Intel to enable its LIVE Workspace solution with the latter's vPro platform that will help customers drive business continuity by enabling remote IT support and solutions.

Wipro integrated the Intel vPro platform into LIVE Workspace, a suite of digital workplace services to provide remote manageability of devices, a statement said.

This extends to users at home or in the office and provides enhanced protection and security against firmware-level attacks, it added.

The combined solution provides practical business continuity services to enable enterprises to rapidly design, deploy, and manage a true remote work experience.

Intel recently introduced its 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors that are built for business to power next generation business computing needs.

"We intend to bring together our strong complementary capabilities on remote working tools and platforms, desktop and application integration and managed services, to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic," Wipro Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Satish Yadavalli said.

"...Together, we can equip enterprises to enhance employee experiences and connectivity to help achieve strategic business outcomes," he added.
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 20:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU