JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

NHPC, DVC sign pact to set up joint venture firm for hydro power: Report
Business Standard

Wipro Q1 results: Net profit falls 21% to Rs 2,564 cr as expenses rise

Revenue from operations rose nearly 18% to Rs 21,529 crore

Topics
Wipro | Q1 results

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

IT major Wipro Ltd reported a 21% fall in June-quarter profit on Wednesday as higher employee-related costs pushed up the information technology services firm's overall expenses.

June-quarter consolidated net profit came in at Rs 2,564 crore, compared with Rs 3,243 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 18% to Rs 21,529 crore.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 20 2022. 16:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.