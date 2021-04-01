Wipro takes over Metro-NOM GMBH, Metro Systems Romania for 52.04 mn euros

-
ALSO READ
Wipro to acquire IT verticals of Metro AG in a $700-million deal
Wipro shares jump nearly 6% after IT partnership with Metro AG
PM to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II, Surat Metro today
Godrej Interio bags orders worth Rs 250 crore for three metro projects
Mumbai to join Kolkata, Delhi as Metro service resumes on October 19
-
IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has completed the takeover of Metro-NOM GMBH and Metro Systems Romania SRL for 52.04 million euros (about Rs 448.6 crore) as part of its digital and IT partnership deal with Metro AG.
In December last year, Wipro had announced signing a USD 700-million digital and IT partnership deal with Metro AG that also entailed over 1,300 staff of the German wholesaler moving to the Bengaluru-based IT firm.
As a part of the transaction, Wipro was to also acquire the IT units of Metro AG - Metro-NOM GMBH in Germany and Metro Systems Romania SRL.
"...Wipro has completed the aforesaid takeover of METRO-NOM GMBH and METRO Systems Romania S.R.L. for a purchase consideration of 52.04 million euros based on the financials at the time of completion of the transaction," Wipro said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
In December, Wipro had said it will deliver a complete technology, engineering and solutions transformation programme for Metro as the latter positions itself as a wholesale 360-degree provider in the hotel, restaurant and catering food industry.
The estimated deal value for the duration of the first five years is approximately USD 700 million. With the intention to extend up to 4 additional years, it can be a potential spend of up to USD 1 billion, Wipro had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU