Amit Chadha takes charge as MD and CEO of L&T Technology Services

-
ALSO READ
L&T Infotech hits record high, L&T Tech surges 7% in a weak market
L&T Q2 net profit declines 45% to Rs 1,410 crore on Covid-19 impact
L&T Q3 profit rises 5% YoY to Rs 2,467 cr on record quarterly order inflow
Larsen & Toubro gains 3% on hopes of contract win for bullet train project
Larsen & Toubro shares advance 6%, hit over seven-month high
-
L&T Technology Services on Thursday said Amit Chadha has taken charge as the company's CEO and managing director.
Amit Chadha has taken over as CEO and MD of LTTS, effective April 1, in line with previous disclosures made to stock exchanges dated October 19, 2020, according to a statement.
Prior to his elevation, Chadha was serving as the deputy CEO and whole-time board member, it added.
Chadha joined LTTS in 2009 and has been a core member of LTTS' executive management team, closely involved in the company's listing on stock exchanges in 2016.
Subsequently, he progressed to assume charge as president (sales and business development) where he was responsible for helping global R&D customers and Fortune 500 companies leverage LTTS' digital engineering offerings for their strategic differentiation and product development.
The ER&D services sector is poised to play a critical role over the next decade as the confluence of engineering and technology reshapes the products and services of the near-future, Chadha said.
"Against this backdrop, the multi-vertical engineering expertise that LTTS has demonstrated makes it stand apart as a leader in pure-play ER&D services.
"I see it as a big responsibility to lead the pack of over 16,000 bright and committed LTTSites. I am confident that together we will make the company reach newer heights and milestones," he added.
Chadha is currently based in Washington DC, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU