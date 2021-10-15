Work from home culture has gained acceptance, says CEO of Kerala IT parks

-
ALSO READ
Tips on getting the ergonomics and aesthetics right for your WFH station
Second home is where the heart is in times of stress, WFH and Covid-19
John McAfee was in despair, died of suicide in Spain prison: Lawyer
Amid WFH burnout, Indian professionals want to return to office: Survey
WFH rules helped middle class during Covid-19 pandemic, says PM Modi
-
The culture of work from home (WFH) has gained acceptance in the IT sector and has a positive impact on society by including more new mothers and the differently-abled in the workforce, according to John M Thomas, the CEO of IT parks in Kerala.
He said the companies would operate in a hybrid fashion and not shrink the workforce.
"The WFH has gained more acceptance and it is here to stay. This trend will have a net positive impact on the IT industry and society, including workforce expansion to include segments like new mothers, differently-abled etc., reduced traffic congestion in cities and a decentralised IT workforce that is not just clustered around major cities," Thomas said in a press release on Friday.
The industry is making a comeback and employees are gradually returning to their offices after spending more than 18 months on the work from home model.
With the easing of Covid-19 regulations, exemption of restrictions and complete vaccination of employees, firms across the State are planning to resume work from office by the beginning of next year, said the release.
It said majority of the IT companies would prefer a hybrid working model with a mix of employees working from home and office simultaneously.
The parks have maintained their efficiency quotient high even in the Covid times by adding many companies to their catalogue. InfoPark has welcomed more than 75 new businesses, the release said.
Techtaliya, Hexawhale, Invenics Software Services-India, Airpay, Cavalier, Mitsogo and Orthofx are some of the companies which have begun operations in various IT parks of the State. Along with these fully operational companies, several others such as Experion, Zellis HR-India and Inspired Software Development have expanded their workspace in the parks.
The Infopark-Kochi has launched app-based bike services on campus to have healthy travel around the park's extensive walkways.
Officials said the functioning of the parks would be based on the Covid regulations.
IT parks expect the return of the employees would help revive the local economy with the increase in demand for rented housing facilities and daily wage labourers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU