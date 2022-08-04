Xiaomi leads market with 20% share, Samsung in 5G phones in Apr-Jun: Report

Chinese smartphone company led the Indian smartphone market during the April-June 2022 period despite a 22 per cent decline in its sales volume, a Cyber Media Research (CMR) report said on Thursday.

stayed on top position with 20 per cent market share, followed by with 18 per cent share. The Korean phone maker, however, led the growth in 5G phone category with 28 per cent market share in that segment, according to the report.

CMR report estimates that 5G smartphone shipments grew 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a stupendous 163 per cent year-on-year during the April-June 2022 quarter.

Apple topped the super-premium (RS 50,000-1 lakh) segment with 78 per cent market share with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series contributing the majority of the iPhone shipments during the quarter, the report said.

"Shipments of 5G capable smartphones have been growing robustly over the last few quarters. With the completion of 5G auctions, and anticipated roll-out of 5G services in India shortly, there will be further momentum in 5G smartphone shipments. During the second quarter of 2022, consumer demand ebbed owing to the overall macro-economic environment," Menka Kumari, CMR analyst for Industry Intelligence Group, said in a statement.

In overall smartphone market, Realme shipments grew 22 per cent and the company maintained its third spot with 16 per cent share. Vivo and Oppo followed Realme at fourth and fifth spot with 15 and 10 per cent market share, respectively.

Chinese feature phone maker Itel occupied top spot in the feature phone segment with 25 per cent market share. It was followed by Lava whose shipment grew by 21 per cent, helping the home-grown mobile company to capture 21 per cent share in the feature phone category.

occupied third spot in the feature phone market with 11 per cent market share despite a dip of 25 per cent in shipment volume.

Nokia's shipment volume declined by 8 per cent and its market share slipped to 10 per cent in June quarter from 11 per cent in March 2022 quarter, according to the report.

CMR estimates the overall smartphone shipments to touch 174 million mark in the calendar year 2022.

"We anticipate the second half (H2) of 2022 to potentially see some easing of supply-side constraints on the run-up to the festive season.

"With major smartphone brands lining up their flagship launches in H2 2022, consumer demand in the premium smartphone segment will continue to remain robust with strong consumer appetite to switch and upgrade," said Amit Sharma, CMR analyst for Industry Intelligence Group.

