Business Standard

YES Bank to raise $1.1 billion via stake sale to US private equity firms

Yes Bank Ltd said on Friday it will sell up to 10% stake to U.S. private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc and Advent International for $1.1 billion

Reuters 
YES Bank
Representative Image

(Reuters) - India's Yes Bank Ltd said on Friday it will sell up to 10% stake to U.S. private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc and Advent International for $1.1 billion.

Yes Bank will raise the funds through a combination of about $640 million in shares and about $475 million in share warrants, the private lender said in a statement.

Yes Bank will offer 3.69 billion shares to affiliates of Carlyle Group and Advent for 13.78 Indian rupees ($0.1737) apiece.

The company will also issue 2.56 billion share warrants at a price of 14.82 Indian rupees ($0.1868) per warrant to both the investors.

Earlier this month, Yes Bank said it would seek to raise about $1 billion in this financial year as it exits a reconstruction plan after two years.

The company also selected an asset reconstruction firm belonging to private equity firm JC Flowers as the base bidder for the sale of bad loans worth 480 billion Indian rupees ($6.05 billion)

($1 = 79.3360 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 08:04 IST

