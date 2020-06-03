You can now pick music from Saregama collection for Facebook, IG videos

on Wednesday announced a global deal with Facebook, to license its music for video and other social experiences across and With this partnership, users will soon be able to use Saregama’s music on videos, stories (via music stickers) and other creative content on and Moreover, users will also be able to add songs to their profile.

is India’s oldest music label with a music catalogue of over 100,000 songs across different genres, including film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indipop in more than 25 languages.





Commenting on the partnership, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of India said “We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share.”

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India added, “At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms.”