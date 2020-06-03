JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

'Wall Street star' Zoom, the latest internet gold mine amid Covid-19
Business Standard

You can now pick music from Saregama collection for Facebook, IG videos

Saregama is India's oldest music label with a music catalogue of over 100,000 songs across different genres, including film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indipop in more than 25 languages

Topics
Saregama | Facebook | Instagram

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Facebook
Facebook users will also be able to add songs to their profile

Saregama on Wednesday announced a global deal with Facebook, to license its music for video and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram. With this partnership, users will soon be able to use Saregama’s music on videos, stories (via music stickers) and other creative content on Facebook and Instagram. Moreover, Facebook users will also be able to add songs to their profile.

Saregama is India’s oldest music label with a music catalogue of over 100,000 songs across different genres, including film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indipop in more than 25 languages.

ALSO READ: Facebook set to launch Manage Activity feature to help delete posts in bulk

Commenting on the partnership, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India said “We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share.”

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India added, “At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms.”
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 10:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU