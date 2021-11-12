Zee Entertainment profit up 187% to Rs 270 crore in Sept quarter

-
Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which fighting a pitched battle with its shareholder — Invesco, reported 187 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 270 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.
The firm had reported net profit of Rs 94 crore in the same period a year ago.
The revenue of the enter-tainment major rose 15 per cent to Rs 1,979 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 1,723 crore in the same period of fiscal 2021.
