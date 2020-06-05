JUST IN
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic antiviral drug, Atazanavir capsules

Atazanavir, an antiretroviral drug, is used to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) infection incombination with other antiretroviral drugs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Atazanavir capsules, an antiviral drug, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Atazanavir capsules in strengths of 150 mg, 200 mg and 300 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Atazanavir, an antiretroviral drug, is used to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) infection incombination with other antiretroviral drugs.
 

The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The Zydus Group now has 291 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug application (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04, the company said.
Fri, June 05 2020. 15:38 IST

