Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic drug for tapeworm infections

Drug firm Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Tablets, used in treating certain tapeworm infections, in the American market.

The company has received the final approval from the (USFDA) to market Tablets USP in strength of 200 mg, said in a statement.

The company's product will be manufactured at Zydus group's formulations manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad. It also received tentative approval from the USFDA for Pregabalin capsules, used to help control certain kinds of seizures, in multiple strengths ranging from 25 mg to 300 mg.

The product ill be manufactured at its plant at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Zydus group now has 239 approvals from the USFDA and has so far filed over 340 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the its filing process in 2003-04.