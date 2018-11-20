Zydus gets USFDA nod to sell Deferasirox tablets to treat high iron levels

Drug firm Tuesday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market generic used to treat high levels in the body.

The company has received the tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market in the strengths of 90 mg, 180 mg, and 360 mg, said in a statement.

The product will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at special economic zone (SEZ) in Ahmedabad, it added.



ALSO READ: Zydus Cadila gets US FDA nod to market generic Abacavir for HIV treatment

The tablets are used to treat ongoing high levels of in the body caused by multiple blood transfusions. It is also used to treat high levels of in people with a certain blood disorder who do not require blood transfusions (non-transfusion dependent thalassemia), it said.

The group has now 231 approvals and has so far filed over 340 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 354.90 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.67 per cent from its previous close.