Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,343 new cases take state tally to 141,398

Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,343 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 1,41,398, while 12 more deaths in the past 24 hours mounted its Covid death toll to 3,490. As many as 57,065 tests were conducted inthe last 24 hours.
Hotspot Surat reported 277 cases on Saturday, floowed by Ahmedabad (194), Rajkot (163), Vadodara (128), Jamnagar (90), Mahesana (55), Gandhinagar (35), Bhavnagar and Patan (31 each), Junagadh (30), Kutch (29), Amreli (27), Surendranagar (26), Bharuch and Banaskantha (24 each), Morbi (21), Gir-Somnath (20), Panchmahals (19), Sabarkantha (17), Anand (13), Narmada and Tapi (12 each), Dahod (11), Chotta Udepur (10), Kheda (9), Aravalli (8), Navsari (7), Devbhumi Dwarka (6), Mahisagar (5), Valsad (4), Botad (3) and Porbandar (2).
In September, Gujarat had reported 42,676 Covid cases at an average of 1,422 cases per day. In three days of October, the state has reported 4,004 cases, an average of 1,334 cases daily.
Of the 12 people who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, 4 were from Ahmedabad, 3 from Surat, 2 each from Banaskantha and Vadodara and 1 from Narmada.
Gujarat's mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently is stands at 2.46 per cent.
Till now, the health authorities have conducted 45,88,563 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 44,47,165 have returned negative.
On a positive note, 1,304 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the state's total number of recoveries to 1,21,119.
There are 16,789 active cases in Gujarat at present, of which the condition of 16,698 is stable, whereas 91 critical patients are on ventilator support.
A total 5,95,221 people are presently quarantined in the state, 5,68,988 in home quarentine and 466 in government facilities.
--IANS
amc/arm
