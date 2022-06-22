1 killed after 6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Pak PM, defence minister exchange words over neglect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan to continue fencing Durand Line, says report
Pakistan: Frequent terrorist attacks in Peshawar, Khyber districts increase
Pakistani soldier killed in terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Cross-border terrorism by Taliban seeks to destabilise Pak democracy: Rpt
-
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook parts of Pakistan early Wednesday, killing one person in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a media report.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicenter of the quake was 44km southwest of Khost in Afghanistan at a depth of 50.8km. The quake struck at 1:54 am (local time).
The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
A man was reported to have died after the roof of his house collapsed following the tremors in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
According to police, the man - a member of the local football team - was asleep inside his house in Lakki Marwat at the time the roof collapsed, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.
The tremors spread fear and panic as people rushed out into open spaces.
Pakistan lies in an active seismic zone and is often visited by quakes of various magnitude. This is the second earthquake in a week after a 5.2 magnitude quake shook parts of the country on June 17.
A deadly earthquake hit the country in 2005 which killed more than 74,000 people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU