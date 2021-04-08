Nico Hulkenberg joins F1 team Aston Martin as its reserve driver

-
ALSO READ
Max Verstappen fastest as F1 testing starts in Bahrain
Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win tense F1 season-opener
US investment group MSP Sports buys 15% stake in F1 racing team McLaren
Verstappen leads 1st practice for season-opening Bahrain GP
Former Aston Martin executives to resurrect 'thinking man's Ferrari'
-
Nico Hulkenberg has joined Aston Martin as its reserve driver for this season, the Formula One team said Thursday.
The 33-year-old German drove in two races for the team last season when it was called Racing Point, replacing Sergio Perez and then Lance Stroll after they tested positive for the coronavirus.
Aston Martin's drivers this year are Stroll and four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel.
"The team knows it can rely on me to step in and do an excellent job, and I'm fully prepared to take on that challenge," said Hulkenberg, who will also help the team as a development driver.
Hulkenberg started in F1 in 2010 but dropped out of the series at the end of 2019 after losing his seat at Renault.
He took pole position in the rain at the Brazilian Grand Prix in his first season, but has never finished higher than fourth in 179 races.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor