100-bedded hospital not completed due to AAP govt's lethargic approach: HC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it was a misfortune of the public that a 100-bedded hospital in the city's Najafgarh area was not completed because of the lethargic approach of the Delhi government in processing the forest clearance in spite of the Centre writing to it.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh granted time to the Delhi government to file its reply to the petition and point out the least possible time within which the permission/sanction, as required by the Centre under law, will be granted and posted the matter for hearing on November 8.
The bench was hearing a public interest litigation by Rajesh Kaushik, a lawyer, seeking a direction to the two governments to complete the establishment of the hospital at the site of Rural Health Training Centre in Najafgarh in south west Delhi.
Do something so that the construction is over. You can so say no also but don't sit tight. You decide as per law, the bench said.
It is the misfortune of the public at large that a 100-bedded hospital could not be completed because of the lethargic approach on part of the Delhi government. Union of India is writing letter after letter and no reply is given by the Delhi government. No counter has been filed (by Delhi government), said the bench.
Advocate Anurag Ahluwalia, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that the project was 80% complete and is awaiting clearance from the forest department of the Delhi government since December 2018 as the site required a sanction for transplantation of trees.
The petition filed through lawyer Sameer Chandra said that the structure of the building stood completed, and it was utmost essential for the public at large that hospital starts running before the onset of the third wave of COVID-19.
The plea said there are no good hospitals in the area and the establishment of this 100-bedded facility would cater the need of 15 lakh people spread over 73 villages in the radius of 10 km.
The matter would be heard next on November 8.
