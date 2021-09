Delhi govt bans storage, sale, use of firecrackers during Diwali

The on Wednesday banned the storage, sale and use of during Diwali owing to the severe pollution levels in the city.

"Seeing the severe pollution levels in the capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of in Delhi this time, just like last year," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"Last year, the ban was imposed after traders had already stored for sale which had resulted in losses for them. I appeal to the traders to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the complete ban," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)