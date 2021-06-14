AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat in 2022 polls, says Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
HC declines to stay dearness allowances fixed by AAP govt for workmen
BJP has failed to run MCD, public wants to see AAP there: Sisodia
HC seeks AAP govt view on plea to extend emergency parole of aged prisoners
Kejriwal to hold road show in Gujarat after AAP's gains in civic body polls
AAP begins membership drive to take on BJP in 2022 Guj polls
-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all seats in Gujarat in the 2022 state Assembly elections, the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday.
Addressing a press conference ahead of the inauguration of the AAP office, Kejriwal said the AAP was a credible alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Gujarat.
"The AAP will contest each and every seat in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. The AAP is a credible alternative to the BJP and Congress. Gujarat will change soon," he said.
The Gujarat House has 182 seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor