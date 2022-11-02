JUST IN
Yogi Adityanath orders demotion of 'corrupt' police official in UP
Rs 23,380 cr needed to upgrade grade A offices in four metros: JLL report
Morbi bar association not to represent accused in bridge collapse
Police searches at The Wire 'excessive', 'disproportionate': Editors Guild
SC dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud, terms it 'misconceived'
Morbi bridge collapse effect: Licenses of 25 boats suspended in Dwarka
Mumbai court to pronounce order on Sena MP Raut's bail plea on Nov 9
Special court grants bail to Russian 'hacker' who manipulated JEE last year
Delhi CM announces Rs 5,000 aid to workers amid ban on construction work
Supreme Court to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice D Y Chandrachud
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rs 23,380 cr needed to upgrade grade A offices in four metros: JLL report
Business Standard

Yogi Adityanath orders demotion of 'corrupt' police official in UP

According to official sources, DSP Vidya Kishore Sharma, has been demoted after the government took cognisance of a video of him accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh government | Uttar Pradesh

IANS  |  Lucknow 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the demotion of a deputy superintendent of police after he was found guilty of accepting bribes to suppress a rape case.

The officer is now a constable -- the post on which he began his career.

According to official sources, DSP Vidya Kishore Sharma, has been demoted after the government took cognisance of a video of him accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Sharma was the DSP when the incident took place in 2021. He was later transferred.

A woman had alleged last year that the owner of Swami Vivekanand Hospital and Inspector Ramveer Yadav had gang-raped her but the police was not acting on her complaint.

She also alleged the police official had accepted a bribe from the accused.

The UP administration suspended the inspector and ordered an FIR against Yadav.

A probe was launched which found Sharma guilty of accepting the bribe. Sharma had been on suspension before being demoted.

--IANS

amita/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 14:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU