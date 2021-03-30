104-feet tall flag mast inaugurated by Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad

A 104 feet tall flag mast



hoisting the Flag was inaugurated by Governor Ganga Prasad at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg here, officials said.

The governor unveiled the plaque and hoisted the flag on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, other ministers and senior officials.

The flag mast will be a permanent structure here and the flag will remain hoisted throughout, they said.

The flast mast has been set up by the state Roads and Bridges Department and is located in front of the Tourist Information Centre at the entrance of MG Marg.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)