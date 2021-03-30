Councillor injured in LeT terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir dies

Another councillor who was injured in an attack carried out by (LeT) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, died in a hospital on Tuesday, taking the total toll from the carnage to three.

The victim was identified as Shams-ud-din Pir, according to the police.

With this the number of persons killed in Monday's attack has gone up to three

Councillor Riyaz Ahmad and a security guard were killed when two LeT militants attacked the them while they were at a meeting in Sopore.

Police has identified the assailants as a local and a Pakistani.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir zone) has ordered suspension of three security guards who were present at the time of the attack, for lack of proper response.

