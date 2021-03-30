JUST IN
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19
Councillor injured in LeT terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir dies

Another councillor who was injured in an attack carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, died in a hospital, taking the total toll from the carnage to three

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Another councillor who was injured in an attack carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, died in a hospital on Tuesday, taking the total toll from the carnage to three.

The victim was identified as Shams-ud-din Pir, according to the police.

With this the number of persons killed in Monday's attack has gone up to three

Councillor Riyaz Ahmad and a security guard were killed when two LeT militants attacked the them while they were at a meeting in Sopore.

Police has identified the assailants as a local and a Pakistani.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir zone) has ordered suspension of three security guards who were present at the time of the attack, for lack of proper response.

First Published: Tue, March 30 2021. 09:59 IST

