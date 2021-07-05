105-km-long Ring Road in Lucknow will soon be completed: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the 105-km-long Ring Road in Lucknow will soon be completed and that would ease movement of vehicular traffic arriving from other cities.
He said that he is in touch with officials so that the developmental works in Lucknow are not hampered.
"Soon, Lucknow will come among the top three cities of India," Singh said. The MP also inspected an overbridge near Bada Imambara in the Chowk area of the city.
"Once the Ring Road is completed, people can directly reach their destination and the city will get rid of traffic jams.
"A decision was taken to build nine overbridges, of which five are ready. Work is going on in four overbridges and those will be completed soon," he said.
Singh also said that the 2.5-km-long overbridge at Victoria Street will be completed in August.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
