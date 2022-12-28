JUST IN
J&K govt providing over 440 services online commonly availed by citizens
2022 has been good, Nagaland declared most peaceful state: CM Neiphiu Rio
Ammonia pollution in Yamuna affecting water supply in parts of Delhi: DJB
We should quickly move ahead to stage of women-led development: President
Delhi govt to operate DMRC e-buses through multi-modal transit system
Muzaffarnagar: Final destination for tonnes of America's plastic waste
Distortion of history a danger engulfing the country, says M K Stalin
Tripura declares 12% hike in dearness allowance for govt employees
Housing sales in top-7 cities up 54%, top previous high of 2014: Anarock
Orders of deploying govt teachers on Covid duty at Delhi airport withdrawn
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
LIVE: Not an inch of land will be ceded to Karnataka: Maharashtra BJP chief
icon-arrow-left
Bombay HC refuses to extend stay on ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail
Business Standard

11,547 cattle died of lumpy skin disease in 10 months in Maharashtra: Govt

Around 1.39 crore cattle were given the Goat Pox-virus vaccine to protect them from the disease

Topics
Cattle | skin disease | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

As many as 1,78,072 cattle were infected by the lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra this year and 11,547 of them died as of October, the government has informed the state Legislative Council.

Deaths due to the viral disease which affects animals were reported in 291 tehsils of 33 districts (out of the total 36 districts in the state), Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said during the Question Hour on Tuesday.

Dr Manisha Kayande, Mahadeo Jankar, Eknath Khadse and others had raised the question.

Around 1.39 crore cattle were given the Goat Pox-virus vaccine to protect them from the disease, the minister further said.

Of 1,39,92,304 cattle in Maharashtra, 2.71 per cent animals were infected by the lumpy disease, Vikhe-Patil informed.

A compensation of Rs 30,000 was paid per deceased cow, Rs 25,000 per deceased bullock and Rs 16,000 per deceased calf as per the National Disaster Management Guidelines, he said.

Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral infection that affects cattle.

Its symptoms include fever, nodules on the skin, reduced milk production, loss of appetite and watery eyes, as per experts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cattle

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 09:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.