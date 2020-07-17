13,072,718 samples tested for coronavirus till July 16, says ICMR

-
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that a total 1,30,72,718 samples have been tested to diagnose COVID-19 up to July 16.
While 3,33,228 samples were tested on Thursday, the ICMR informed.
With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths, India's COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the Ministry.
