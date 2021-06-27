135 cr Covid vaccine doses to be available between Aug to Dec: Govt to SC

-
ALSO READ
Nepal SC to form Bench on judges' seniority for dissolution hearing
Sri Lanka receives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX Facility
516 mn vaccine doses to be made available by 31st July: Centre to SC
Zydus Cadila Q4 net up 73% to Rs 679 cr, total income up a marginal 3%
SC drops day's judicial work after paying homage to judge who died
-
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that a total of 135 crore COVID-19 vaccines will be available in India between August to December.
The Centre informed about the projected availability of COVID-19 vaccines in an affidavit filed in the suo motu case on COVID-19 management initiated by the apex court.
As per the affidavit, out of the 135 crore vaccines, the estimated availability of Covishield doses is 50 crores, while of Covaxin doses is 40 crores.
It said that Russian made Sputnik V vaccine's estimated availability is 10 crores doses.
The affidavit filed by the Central government also informed that the Bio E Sub unit vaccine's 30 crore doses will be available while Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine's 5 crore doses will be available.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU