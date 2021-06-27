DATA STORY: India adds fewer than 100,000 cases for 20th day straight

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 9,162 in active cases to take its count to 586,403. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 5.08 per cent (one in 19). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 50,040 cases to take its total caseload to 30,233,183 from 30,183,143 — an increase of 0.2%. And, with 1,258 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 395,751, or 1.31 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,425,893 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 321,760,077. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,251,029 – or 96.75 per cent of total caseload – with 57,944 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 351,218 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 5.08% of all active cases globally (one in every 19 active cases), and 10.03% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 321,760,077 vaccine doses. That is 1064.26 per cent of its total caseload, and 23.09 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (35728045), Uttar Pradesh (35307583), Rajasthan (28750308), Gujarat (28611130), and West Bengal (25168821).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (450458), Gujarat (447942), Delhi (446997), Uttarakhand (423255), and J&K (362998).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 17 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 9,162, compared with 17,303 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (876), Maharashtra (549), Arunachal Pradesh (23), Tripura (22), and Manipur (12).

With 57,944 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.75%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.31%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.69%), Uttarakhand (2.09%), and Maharashtra (2.01%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 59,202 — 1,258 deaths and 57,944 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.12%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 418.4 days, and for deaths at 217.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12118), Maharashtra (9812), Tamil Nadu (5415), Karnataka (4272), and Andhra Pradesh (4147).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (95.06%), Maharashtra (95.93%), and Kerala (96.03%).

India on Saturday conducted 1,777,309 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 404,265,101. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.8%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.26%), Maharashtra (14.76%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.55%), Kerala (12.72%), and Sikkim (12.09%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Manipur (12.42%), Meghalaya (12.1%), Kerala (10.66%), Sikkim (9.3%), and Goa (7.83%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1132912), J&K (718371), Kerala (633631), Karnataka (498401), and Uttarakhand (483590).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6026847), Kerala (2877989), Karnataka (2831026), Tamil Nadu (2460747 ), and Andhra Pradesh (1875622).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9812 new cases to take its tally to 6026847.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12118 cases to take its tally to 2877989.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 4272 cases to take its tally to 2831026.

Tamil Nadu has added 5415 cases to take its tally to 2460747.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4147 to 1875622.

Uttar Pradesh has added 164 cases to take its tally to 1705384.

Delhi has added 85 cases to take its tally to 1433675.