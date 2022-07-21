14 killed by lightning in UP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin

-
Atleast 14 people were killed and another 16 injured after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said here.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the people who have died, they said.
According to the details provided by the relief commissioner's office, four deaths due to lightning were reported from Banda, two from Fatehpur and one each from Balrampur, Chandauli, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Kaushambi, Sultanpur and Chitrakoot districts.
Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed the concerned district magistrates to immediately provide Rs 4 lakh each to the victims' families, the statement said.
The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that proper treatment is provided to the injured, it added.
