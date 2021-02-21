145 new Covid cases in Delhi, 2 more die; positivity rate dips marginally

-
-
Delhi on Sunday recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities due to the disease, as the positivity rate dipped marginally to 0.23 per cent, authorities said.
The new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 10,900 in the national capital, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.
Delhi had recorded COVID-19 positivity rate of 0.24 per cent on Saturday.
The infection tally in the city rose to 6,37,900 with the fresh additions, the Sunday's bulletin said.
The 145 new cases came out of the 63,813 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin. The number of active cases rose to 1,071 on Sunday from 1,025 the previous day, it said.
The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 44,673 RT-PCR tests and 19,140 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.
The number of people under home isolation as on Sunday was 467, it said.
On Saturday, 152 novel coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease were registered in Delhi.
No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February.
On February 9 too, no fatality from the infection was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 13 as well, the second time in the month when the single-day fatality count was nil.
Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months.
