156 terrorists neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir security forces this year

ANI  |  General News 

Jammu and Kashmir
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers patrol near International border on the outskirts of Jammu

After security forces gunned down three local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in an encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar last night, Jammu and Kashmir Police has so far killed 156 terrorists in different operations, surpassing last year's count of 152 killings.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police has surpassed the last year's total killing of terrorists. Last year it was 152. This year it is 156 so far," an official said on Sunday.

In the ongoing Srinagar encounter, three terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar last night. One police personnel lost his life. The operation is still underway, the police said.

Following this joint parties of the police and CRPF cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

First Published: Sun, August 30 2020. 10:51 IST

