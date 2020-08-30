156 terrorists neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir security forces this year

After security forces gunned down three local (LeT) in an encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar last night, Police has so far killed 156 in different operations, surpassing last year's count of 152 killings.

" Police has surpassed the last year's total killing of Last year it was 152. This year it is 156 so far," an official said on Sunday.

In the ongoing Srinagar encounter, three terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar last night. One police personnel lost his life. The operation is still underway, the police said.

Following this joint parties of the police and CRPF cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)