Three militants, one J-K police personnel killed in Srinagar encounter

The encounter erupted late Saturday, an hour after bike-borne militants attacked a 'naka' party near Panthachowk in which no injury took place

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Army soldier takes position near encounter site in Kashmir.

Three militants and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight on the outskirts of the city here on Sunday, police said.

Militants fired on a joint 'naka' of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pantha Chowk area late on Saturday night, a police official said.

He said the joint parties of the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation there.

During the searches in the area, the militants again fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night and the firing resumed this morning, he said.

He said three militants were killed in the gunfight.

An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Babu Ram, was also killed in the operation, the official added.

The operation is going on and further details were awaited, he said.

First Published: Sun, August 30 2020. 09:10 IST

